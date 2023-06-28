Mom outraged after video captures son's killing, no charges filed: 'I need Kim Foxx to call me now'

A mother is left grieving with no one in custody after her son was fatally shot, and it was caught on camera.

The mom says everyone knows who the killer is.

The video has gone viral on social media. It's only 38 seconds long, but it shows 32-year-old Jaleel Spencer on the ground after he was shot and a woman running back to a black sedan.

The shooting occurred in the alley on 47th and Michigan Avenue back in March.

"Is that the law in Chicago now? Can you drive up and shoot somebody and then stand over them and unload in them? That's my question to the mayor, Kim Foxx. whoever needs to answer that," said Fredrick Spencer, Jaleel's mother.

Chicago police describe the shooting as a domestic-related incident, saying Spencer got into a physical altercation which "led the offender to shooting the victim with her gun."

Spencer's mother showed other evidence related to the case from the day her son was shot and killed. It did not show a domestic dispute.

"She shot him once in his chest, then she stood over him and shot him three more times in his back. She didn't have to kill him. He didn't do nothing, he was good, that man worked every day," said Fredrick Spencer.

The video evidence was handed over to police a week after Spencer's death and his family can identify the woman in the video that pulled the trigger.

"My daughter, they know her, so when her hoodie fell off, we definitely knew it was her and her car," said Fredrick Spencer.

Spencer's mom says she's been given the runaround.

"I need Kim Foxx to call me now because the police blame state's attorney. State's attorney blame the police," said Fredrick Spencer.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says there's not enough evidence to move ahead with the case.

"You as a state's attorney had one job and that was to prosecute her ass. You can't tell me that if that was your family member, would that be ok with you?" said Fredrick Spencer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner did rule Jaleel's death as a homicide back in March.

The state's attorney's office sent FOX 32 Chicago a statement, saying:

"After a thorough review, we concluded that the totality of the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file criminal charges related to this incident. As prosecutors, we have both an ethical and legal obligation to make charging decisions based on the evidence, facts, and the law. We will review any additional information that is brought to us, as we remain committed to the work of justice for those impacted by violence in our communities."