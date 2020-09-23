Moment of silence for Breonna Taylor to be held in Chicago at 7 p.m.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraged everyone to join her, no matter where they are, to take a moment of silence for Breonna Taylor at 7 p.m.

"To me and to many of you out there, this ruling is absolutely heartbreaking, and it leaves more questions than it answers," Lightfoot said. "My fear is that it reinforces the deeply held notion that there are two systems of justice."

This all comes after a Kentucky grand jury decided to not directly charge officers involved in the no-knock warrant that resulted in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

"Rulings like this one set us back and come is yet another challenge to the hard work and progress we have already made," said Lightfoot. "But that doesn't mean we give up. It means we fight even harder against the systems of inequality and injustice designed to keep too many of us down."

Because of the ruling, the city of Chicago is prepping for protests and have activated their neighborhood safety plan.

Lightfoot said that is important for people to continue to peacefully protest, and will ensure that residents remain safe and out of harm's way.

"Today is a reminder that we must keep fighting to bring equity and fairness to that flawed system," said Lightfoot. "Over the last few months, Breonna's murder has been one of the many catalysts driving the historic and righteous protests for change that we've seen in our city and across our entire nation, shedding an even harsher light on the work we still need to do to create an America where Black people and people of color can live their lives safely and free from fear."

Lightfoot ended her part of the news conference by saying that she urges Chicago residents to go out on their front porch, stand in their yard or on their sidewalk and take a moment of reflection in Breonna Taylor's memory.