Monday forecast: Strong winds with temps in the 30s

Strong westerly winds will sweep in the coldest air of the season Monday.

The high for the day already happened and most of daylight hours will be spent hovering around 30°.

Factor in winds which could gust to more than 40mph, and you have a stinging combo.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon.

Monday night will see mainly clear skies, winds will diminish and temps will tank.

Single digits will be widespread by daybreak Tuesday — maybe low teens in the city.

A discombobulated "storm" system ambles through our area tomorrow with little impact.

Maybe a flurry or a brief snow shower, but the plows can stay in the garage.

Wednesday, the cold eases a bit into the mid 30s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday presents another chance for a mixed bag of light rain and/or snow showers with rain currently seeming most likely.

Friday looks wet too with a slight warmup well into the 40s.