Monkeypox cases in Chicago start to plateau, city's top doctor says

Chicago's top doctor said she's optimistic about the city's health as monkeypox cases start to plateau.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 793 monkeypox cases in Chicago since the outbreak began in June.

Last week, 113 new cases were reported in the city compared to 138 cases the week before.

Dr. Allison Arwady said that's a good thing, but stopped short of calling the decreased a "trend."

She said that's because it’s just, "too early to know for sure."