Monster Jam returns to Allstate Arena

Monster Jam returns to the Allstate Arena

This weekend, Monster Jam returns to the Allstate Arena for five adrenalin-charged shows celebrating 30 years of action-packed motorsports. Fans have the chance to see 12,000 pound Monster Jam trucks up close, take pictures at the pit party and even meet the drivers. Armando Castro, driver of El Toro Loco, talks more about it.

CHICAGO - Monster Jam is back at the Allstate Arena this weekend for backflips, big air, wheelies, donuts and more.

Fans have the chance to see the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks up close, take pictures at the pit party and even meet the drivers.

FOX 32 spoke with a Monster Jam Driver on Good Day Chicago Friday.

"This dream started when I was six years old. That's when I attended my first ever Monster Jam show. And I just happen to fall in love with the sport. You know, it kinda became my lifelong dream to become a driver, and here I am," said Armando Castro, driver of El Toro Loco.

If you missed Friday night's show, you can still catch one of the four remaining shows Saturday and Sunday.