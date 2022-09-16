Monster Jam returns to Allstate Arena

Monster Jam is back at the Allstate Arena this weekend for backflips, big air, wheelies, donuts and more.

Fans have the chance to see the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks up close, take pictures at the pit party and even meet the drivers.

FOX 32 spoke with a Monster Jam Driver on Good Day Chicago Friday.

"This dream started when I was six years old. That's when I attended my first ever Monster Jam show. And I just happen to fall in love with the sport. You know, it kinda became my lifelong dream to become a driver, and here I am," said Armando Castro, driver of El Toro Loco.

If you missed Friday night's show, you can still catch one of the four remaining shows Saturday and Sunday.