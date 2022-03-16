'Monster of Moscow': Illinois lawmakers say Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a war crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent plea to the United States.

In a rare address before Congress, he urged U.S. lawmakers to "do more" to help his war-torn nation as Russia continues its relentless attacks.

"We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future," said Zelenskyy. "I'm addressing the President Biden. You, the leader of the nation, I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

Recalling Pearl Harbor and 9-11, Zelenskyy implored lawmakers to help the people of Ukraine by providing more weapons, more fighter jets and implementing a no-fly zone.

Biden responded hours later.

He remains opposed to a no-fly zone, but he is offering another $800 million in military funding.

Local politicians reacted to Zelensky's speech and America's response to Russia's invasion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

The U.S. Senate declared Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine a war crime, citing a series of atrocities that seemed to leave Schaumburg's Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy searching for the right words when political editor Mike Flannery talked to him.

"Mike, Putin's a heinous blowhard. He's an insidious, barbaric, authoritarian ruler. And he's, I believe, committed war crimes in Ukraine — attacking not only the military, but civilian targets," said Krishnamoorthy.

The International Criminal Court, a United Nations affiliate based in Holland, ordered Prussia to cease its illegal invasion of Ukraine, a symbolic move likely to be ignored by Putin.

The court announced several weeks ago that it had opened a war crimes investigation of the Russian invasion.

Illinois' Senior Senator spoke after Ukrainian President Zelenskiyy's address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

"He is a standup president of Ukraine who is confronting the monster of Moscow," said Sen. Dick Durbin. "Last night unanimously, the Senate decided, as they should, that the conduct of Vladimir Putin is nothing short of a war crime."

Advertisement

While it seems unlikely that Putin would ever be called to account at a war crimes trial, North Side Congressman Mike Quigley noted that sometimes the world changes — and quickly.