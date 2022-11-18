'Monstrous': Illinois man sentenced to 120 years for sexually assaulting minor over the course of 6 years

article

A man was sentenced to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a minor over the course of six years.

Michael Main, 55, was convicted in July 2022 on six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 11 counts of criminal sexual assault.

Main was charged in August 2016 after the victim made a report to the Libertyville Police Department saying they had been sexually assaulted by Main over the course of six years. He was arrested after police conducted an investigation.

During the sentencing hearing, there were three victim impact statements.

The statements explained trauma each person lives with due to Main's actions, and described Main's acts as "inhumane," "heinous" and "monstrous."

Additionally, the statements emphasized how Main's "ugliness" and "sickness" will never be fixed.

The judge described Main's acts as "despicable," and noted that Main denied responsibility and downplayed his actions.

Main has been held on $1,500,000 bond in the Lake County Jail from the time of his arrest until his trial.

His bond was revoked after the verdict.

The 120-year sentence is to be served at 85-percent.