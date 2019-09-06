Montgomery man charged with series of vehicle burglaries

A man has been charged with breaking into several vehicles Thursday in west suburban Montgomery.

Authorities were called at 12:22 a.m. for reports of someone burglarizing vehicles in the 1800 block of Faxon Drive, according to a statement from Montgomery police.

They arrived to find 32-year-old Matthew Slusarczyk “inside a vehicle that was later determined not to be his,” police said. Investigators learned he’d broken into four vehicles in the area.

Matthew Slusarczyk | Kane County sheriff's office

Slusarczyk, who lives in Montgomery, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of burglary, police said.

He was booked into the Kane County Adult Justice Center, but was released on a personal recognizance bond later that day, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office and Kane County court records. He is due back in court for a status hearing Oct. 10.