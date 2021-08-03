More Chicago businesses requiring customers to be vaccinated

More Chicago businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated.

Meeting House Tavern in Andersonville started only letting in customers who have proof of vaccination on Tuesday. They have a person at the door to check. Acceptable forms include your actual vaccine card, a copy or a picture of it, or a record on a medical app.

The owner of Meeting House Tavern said that with the surge in COVID cases because of the Delta variant, this is a way to provide a safer space.

Despite the rise in Chicago's COVID cases, the city said that at this point, there is no plan to require vaccinations for businesses like New York City has.

"At this point, certainly we're interested in this," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Public Health Commissioner. "We'll be watching to see how this plays out. But we don't have a current plan to do something like that at the city level. We're working on the tech piece that will help businesses who may be interested in this."

New York City said Tuesday that anyone who wants to eat out at a restaurant, go to the theater or work out in a gym will have to provide proof of vaccination first.

