More Kias, Hyundais reported stolen from this Chicago neighborhood

Chicago police issued a community alert for residents in the Lake Meadows neighborhood after at least six Kias and Hyundais were either stolen or had their steering column damaged across a three-day period.

In each incident, the victim parked their vehicle and when they returned, they found their car stolen or the interior damaged.

The break-ins happened at the following times and locations:

At 3:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 500 block of East 32nd Street

At 4 p.m. on March 11 in the 3600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 11 in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue

At 7:15 a.m. on March 12 in the 500 block of East 33rd Place

Between 5:45 p.m. on March 11 to 11:15 a.m. on March 12 in the 500 block of East 33rd Place

At 9 a.m. on March 13 in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue

A recent spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts has been prompted by a viral challenge on TikTok.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

TikTok users have been posting videos under the hashtag "Kia Boys," teaching people how to start Kia or Hyundai vehicles without keys, using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable, prompting juveniles across the country to try and steal those vehicles.

Last August, Chicago police said the challenge has led to a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the area.