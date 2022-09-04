More migrants arrive in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot says they'll be welcomed

More immigrants arrived in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, less than a week after Texas sent dozens of people on two buses to Chicago.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he will continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. until the federal government "does its job and secures the border."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is happy to have new residents, but that it's ridiculous that Abbott is treating human beings as pawns.

"My frustration comes from the actions of the governor of Texas. There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things. Instead, he chooses to send human beings across the country to an uncertain destination," Lightfoot said on Sunday. "That's unacceptable."

On Wednesday, after the first round arrived, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said immigrants are welcome in Chicago, and that the city will work to help them find shelter, jobs and schools. She repeated that message on Sunday.

"We are a welcoming city. We are always going to step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants coming into our city are well received, that they're supported," she said.