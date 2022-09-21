More migrants to arrive in Chicago on Wednesday

The city of Chicago is preparing for the arrival of another busload of migrants from Texas.

The refugees are expected to arrive at Union Station sometime Wednesday.

Since August 31, the city has welcomed more than 800 asylum seekers sent up from the Texas border via bus without notice. This includes an arrival on Tuesday night.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is sending the migrants to Chicago, as a form of protest against the Biden administration's stance on immigration.

Next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will lead a city delegation to Mexico City, seeking to strengthen our ties and bonds between Chicago and Mexico.

In the meantime, many in Chicago are expressing support for the migrants.

"The fact is these are our brothers and sisters. These are individuals seeking asylum," said Alderman Michael Rodriquez, 22nd Ward.

"They are fleeing political persecution, only to be used as a political pawn," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week have filed a lawsuit against Florida’s governor and other state officials, claiming they were told they were going to Boston or Washington.