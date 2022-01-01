More people were murdered in Chicago in 2021 than have been since 1996

More people were murdered in Chicago in 2021 than have been for 25 years.

In 2021, 797 people were murdered in Chicago. That is 25 more than 2020 and the most since 1996.

The Chicago Police Department said that Chicago had 3561 "shooting incidents" in 2021, 300 more than 2020 and 1,415 more than 2019.

Officers also recovered 12,088 guns, police said.

The city marks a 55-year low in burglaries for the fifth consecutive year, along with the second-fewest robberies on record, police said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS