More people were murdered in Chicago in 2021 than have been since 1996

By AP Reporter
Published 
Updated 3:36PM
Crime and Public Safety
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is requesting that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland send more federal resources to Chicago to help combat the surging crime and gun violence.

CHICAGO - More people were murdered in Chicago in 2021 than have been for 25 years.

In 2021, 797 people were murdered in Chicago. That is 25 more than 2020 and the most since 1996.

The Chicago Police Department said that Chicago had 3561 "shooting incidents" in 2021, 300 more than 2020 and 1,415 more than 2019.

Officers also recovered 12,088 guns, police said. 

The city marks a 55-year low in burglaries for the fifth consecutive year, along with the second-fewest robberies on record, police said. 

