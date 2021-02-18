Heavy snowfall in Chicago putting strain on roofs, parking

Beyond the more than 20 roof collapses over the past few days, many drivers are still trying to get their cars out of the snow.

Victor Moore is grateful to be alive Thursday after being trapped inside his car.

Heavy snow on top of the garage caused the roof to collapse just as he was driving the car out.

The FOX 32 crew also gave Tammy Lewis a little help on South Paulina as her car had been stuck for almost a week.

"The never ending snow. I really believe it’s never gonna stop snowing," said Lewis.

Streets and Sanitation workers are now working hard to remove and relocate snow piles.

Currently, they’re focused on clearing police and fire stations, schools, bus stops and hospitals.



Many alleys and side streets remain unplowed.

In many neighborhoods, parking is now scarce because of all the snow accumulation.

OEMC had about 500 salt trucks on the road Thursday, and lots of vehicles remain buried in snow.