More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

Cases of COVID-19 continued a three-day trend of increases on Friday, when Illinois health officials said another 1,317 people had contracted the disease.

There are also another 25 deaths attributed to the coronavirus statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state death count has risen to 7,144, while the total case count is now more than 151,000.

On Thursday, state health officials recorded 1,018 new cases, while on Wednesday they recorded 980, and on Tuesday, 587.

The increase in cases coincides with an upward trend in testing. The state performed 32,987 coronavirus tests in the last day. That bumps up the state’s positivity rate to 2.9%, compared to 2.6% the day before.

Of the newly reported deaths, 16 of them were in Cook County.