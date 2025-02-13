More than 2.5 million egg-laying birds under quarantine in Indiana

More than 2.5 million egg-laying birds are now under quarantine in Indiana.

What we know:

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said the flocks are at unnamed farms in Jay County.

This marks the eighth flock in Indiana to have a confirmed bird flu outbreak.

Last month, the virus spread to Rose Acre Farms in Seymour.

Rose Acre is the nation’s second-largest egg producer, according to Indiana Public Media.

What's next:

Entire flocks will be euthanized in these cases, and the facilities will be sanitized and repopulated over time.

Over the past year, nearly 45 million egg-laying hens have been lost nationally due to this strain of bird flu.

"The real crisis is that we're going through the worst bird flu outbreak that we've had in the last 10 years, since 2015. I mean, there's several different catalysts, including wild, migratory birds that have been flying over the country," said Brian Moscogiuri, the Eggs Unlimited vice president.

The bird flu is causing a chicken and egg shortage and driving up prices.

In January 2015, the average price of a dozen eggs was $2.11. This past January, the price reached nearly $5.