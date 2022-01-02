More than 600 flights canceled at Chicago's airports on Sunday

More than 600 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports on Sunday.

O'Hare International Airport reported that 535 flights were canceled and 366 were delayed.

At Midway International Airport, 63 flights were canceled and 164 were delayed.

Flight cancellations have been a problem throughout the holiday season, as flight crews get hit with COVID. A winter storm that hit Chicago on New Year's Day also impacted flights.

On Sunday in the Chicago area, temperatures were lingering in the teens and low 20s, with a wind chill near -10 degrees.

