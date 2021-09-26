More than 7,200 runners race in Chicago Half Marathon
article
CHICAGO - Sunday was a beautiful, sunny fall day for the 7,200 runners in the Chicago Half Marathon.
The runners ranged in age from 14-years-old to 85-years-old. They came from 47 states and 21 countries.
The winners in the women's overall division were:
- Polina Hodnette, 34, of Chicago – 1:21:33
- Laura Addison, 28, of Denver, Colo. – 1:25:19
- Sarah Zieve, 26, of Washington D.C. – 1:25:36
The winners in the men's overall division were:
- Henry Mierzwa, 24, of Park Ridge – 1:08:18
- Michael Ellenberger, 29, of Chicago – 1:08:39
- Mario Alberto Martin, 24, of Puebla, Mexico – 1:09:04
The top three winners in the non-binary division were:
- Francisco Martinez, 42, of Chicago – 1:37:42
- Elliott DeVore, 32, of Chicago – 1:55:20
- Terrence Keleher, 62, of Oak Park – 2:01:59
The HOKA ONE ONE Chicago Half Marathon and 5K was produced by Life Time.
