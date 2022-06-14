More than a dozen Bellwood families displaced after storms blow through

More than 18,000 ComEd customers remain without power Tuesday afternoon after powerful storms tore through the Chicago area the day before.

In addition, many of them are also dealing with intense storm damage. That includes more than a dozen displaced families in a western suburb.

The roof of an apartment complex at the corner of 24th and Washington in Bellwood was torn off during Monday night's storms.

Incredibly, no one was serious hurt.

Still, it's going to be a long recovery process for the 17 families who lived in the building.

Their homes were literally torn apart. Aerial shots show an unbelievable view inside.

The American Red Cross has responded to the apartment complex to help and is continuing to assist those displaced residents.

Some are staying in hotels, while others will stay with relatives.

Officials are working to make sure that all residents, especially those without a home, are staying safe in this week’s extreme heat.

"It really is kind of a one-two punch for folks who were affected by this," said Brian Nestler, Regional Response Manager of Red Cross of Illinois. "You don't want to be out here in this heat."

It's unclear what will happen with the building moving forward.

FOX 32 reached out to the buildings department but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, if you need some relief from the heat, you're encouraged to dial 311.