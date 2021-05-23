More worshippers allowed inside Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago as COVID restrictions ease

At Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, every other pew was open for the first time Sunday, but parishioners are still required to wear masks and register before attending.

On Friday, the Chicago Archdiocese announced it is entering the bridge phase of COVID-19 protocols, following guidance from the city and state. That means 60-percent of normal indoor capacity for religious services.

The Chicago Archdiocese is giving individual parishes the option of allowing fully vaccinated parishioners to go maskless, providing they show a vaccination card and the church has a sufficient number of greeters to do the checks.

On Sunday night, parishioners taking communion were also asked to use hand sanitizer, but the Archdiocese said most of the COVID protocols will come to an end when the state moves to phase five, which might happen in a few weeks.