Illinois reports 1,108 new COVID-19 cases; 47 percent of adults in the state now fully vaccinated

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,108 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths, on Saturday.

In addition, 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,374,565 cases, including 22,599 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,314 specimens for a total of 24,184,067.

As of Friday night, 1,401 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 15-21, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 15-21, 2021 is 2.8%.

On Friday, 76,652 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois.