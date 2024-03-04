Morgan Park crash leaves 4 injured, 2 seriously

A car crash in Morgan Park injured four people, two of them seriously, Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:20 p.m., a woman was driving a Honda SUV northbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue when she made a left turn and was hit by a Chevrolet SUV, according to police.

Two of the Honda's passengers, a male and a female, were taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. The driver of the Honda was transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in fair condition. The final passenger in Honda was also transported Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

There were no reported injuries from the Chevrolet SUV.

No further information was provided.