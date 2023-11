A man was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting in Morgan Park Thursday morning.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 112th Place at 3:30 a.m. when he was shot.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.