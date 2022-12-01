Morgan Wallen announces Chicago performance as part of world tour

County music star Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in Chicago next summer as part of his One Thing At A Time tour.

The singer, who has released songs like "Whiskey Glasses" and "Sand in my Boots" will take the stage at the Friendly Confines on Fri. June 3, according to an annoucement Thursday.

Wallen has taken the country music world by storm, putting out chart-topping hits and selling out concert venues across the country. The Tennessee-born singer rose to fame after getting his start on the singing competition show "The Voice."

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.

$3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.

After "The Voice", Wallen signed with Big Loud Records and started to put out his music. In 2016, he put out his debut single, "The Way I Talk." In 2018, he put out his first album, "If I Know Me," which featured songs like "Up Down" and "Whiskey Glasses."

He put out a second album in 2021 called "Dangerous: The Double Album" which included his popular songs "Sand In My Boots" and "865." This album spent a total of ten weeks at the top of the Billboard chart. It was also the best-selling album of 2021 and won the Academy of Country Music Award for album of the year and won top country album at the Billboard Music Awards. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he won top country male artist. After his newest album, he has released singles including "Flower Shops," "Broadway Girls," "You Proof," "Don't Think Jesus" and "Thought You Should Know."

In 2020, Wallen faced intense scrutiny for using the N-word in a video that was taken by a neighbor surfaced on social media. He was suspended from his record label and radio chains pulled his songs from their stations. Following the controversy, in 2022, he donated $500,000 to Black-led groups.

Despite the scandal, fans still gather to see the singer live at his sold out concerts. All the successful songs he has put out have made him one of today's biggest country stars.

For more information, visit MorganWallen.com.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates

Sat, April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Thurs, April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri, May 26 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 - Panama City Beach, FL - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates

Wed, March 15 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena #

Sun, March 19 - Ipswich, QLD - CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena #

Friday, March 24 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Aug 5 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree^

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena



* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Fox News contributed to this report.