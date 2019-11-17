Morton College student charged after six guns were found in car

article

A 24-year-old student was charged Friday after weapons were found in his parked vehicle while he attended class at Morton College in suburban Cicero.

Anthony Guban, of Berwyn, who has a valid conceal carry license and FOID card, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in violation of the “Conceal Carry Act” which forbids licensees from knowingly bringing weapons into school campuses, Cicero police said.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, a witness alerted police that two pistols could be seen in a Lexus SUV parked in the Morton College parking lot in the 3900 block of Central Avenue, police said. A search of the vehicle found four semi-automatic pistols with loaded magazines attached in the passenger compartment of the SUV as well as two semi-automatic rifles with loaded magazines in the trunk.

Guban was located, removed from class and arrested after he was identified as being the owner of the SUV, police said. Officers later searched his home, with the consent of his mother, and found 13 additional weapons along with over 3,000 rounds of ammunition and various weapon accessories, police said.

A thorough police investigation determined that Guban had no intentions to commit violence against students or the public, police said. The FBI is currently assessing his mental health status, Cicero police said.

Guban appeared in bond court on Sunday, where he was ordered held without bond, police said. He is currently being held in Cook County Jail.