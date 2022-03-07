Most Chicagoans consider themselves good neighbors: survey

A new survey found that most Chicagoans think they are pretty good neighbors.

The study, conducted by Home Advisor, found that 94 percent of Chicagoans consider themselves good neighbors.

Sixty-four percent say they know most or all of the people in their neighborhoods, and 52 percent consider their neighbors to be friends.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

The biggest complaints about neighbors include loud noise, parties and dibs.