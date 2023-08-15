Mother and baby 'pepper sprayed' during fight in Cook County

Police in Cook County are investigating after several people including a mother and her baby were sprayed with an irritant last weekend.

Officers responded to a fight in progress around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Rand Grove Lane, according to a statement from Palatine police.

Witnesses told police that someone used "pepper spray" or "mace" during the fight which affected several people including a mother and her baby. Paramedics treated both at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that night.

A juvenile suspect was taken to Palatine Police headquarters for questioning, but was released without charges.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 847-359-9000.