Mother of Chicago rapper Polo G helps women bond out of Cook County Jail

Five women were released from Cook County Jail Wednesday, and more will be able to bond out Thursday.

All of these women are considered "low level" offenders, and could not afford to pay their bonds.

Stacia Mac, music manager and mother of Chicago rapper Polo G, partnered with three other women through the "Find Her Way Bail Bond Project."

The women say $20,000 will be spent to get the women out of Cook County Jail.

Once the women walk out of the jail, a car service is waiting to make sure they have a ride home.

"It was important for us to see, not repeat offenders — if you will — but people who probably made a mistake, and just needed a second chance," said Mac.

There is a plan to bond out even more women come Mother's Day.