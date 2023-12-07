Mother of child who was paralyzed in Highland Park shooting pens update in holiday letter

The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park mass shooting is giving an update on his condition.

She also addressed the shooting that occurred Wednesday at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Keely Roberts penned a holiday season update letter along with new pictures of her son, Cooper, and her family.

During the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper's spinal cord was severed by a bullet, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He sustained damage to one of his organs as well and had to undergo therapy.

Keely was also shot during the massacre. She said she's still feeling an internal cyclone of contrasting emotions every day, including grief and gratitude, loss and love, fear and fight, and sadness and joy.

She said one of the bright spots in the midst of the heartache is Cooper being able to play hockey and enjoy it.

"When you face obstacles, my wish for you is that you remember that you are not alone in your efforts to overcome them," Keely said in the letter.

She added that she's immensely grateful for the lessons she's learned – that there are wonderful people in the world and that love is so much stronger than hate.