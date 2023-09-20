Mother of Hazel Crest teen killed after homecoming game speaks out: 'what if this was your child?'

Suburban police detailed new information Wednesday about a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead after a homecoming football game last weekend.

Marshawn Mitchell, 14, of Hazel Crest, was leaving the Hillcrest Hawks varsity football game against Oak Forest Bengals last Friday with friends when gunshots rang out around 9 p.m. at 174th Street and Pulaski Road.

Mitchell, an avid football player and jokester, was struck in the chest and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Maichi Anderson, whom Mitchell had gone to the game with, says Mitchell was just feet away from the school, near Independence Park before gunshots were heard.

Now, detectives and his loved ones are hoping a cash reward will help witnesses come forward.

The Country Club Hills police chief says they are looking for several suspects and that a vehicle believed to be involved in this incident was recovered.

Mitchell's mother spoke out Wednesday, pleading to other parents to speak with their children about the shooting in hopes of getting answers.

"To the mothers: what if this was your child? What if this was your child? My son went to school that morning, and he never came home. My son lost his life at school," Mitchell's mother said.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.