Mother of Juice WRLD reflects on her son's legacy: 'He was special'

The mother of Juice WRLD spoke out about the Chicago rapper's struggles with addiction and how he was able to touch a generation on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Carmella Wallace said although millions recognize her son for his record-breaking songs and popular on-stage persona, she was enamored with Jarad Higgins, the person.

"Jarad was my baby boy," Wallace said. "He was fun and funny and talented and just an amazing kind heart. Just a good person. Motivated to touch the lives of people through his suffering. He was special."

Juice WRLD died on Dec. 8, 2019 as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity shortly after landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

The rising rap star grew up in the Chicago area, attending Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. He launched his career on SoundCloud before becoming a streaming juggernaut and rose to the top of the charts with the Sting-sampled hit "Lucid Dreams."

Wallace said despite her son's popularity, he faced his own internal struggles.

"Jarad fought with anxiety and depression," she said. "He was able to communicate and was in touch with his feelings because throughout high school he had counseling, so he knew how to express himself. He knew how to communicate what his issues were and, then in turn, he took those things and he shared them with other people and they could relate what he was going through. He made himself transparent and in doing so he helped other people."

Wallace was inspired by her son's plight to uplift other people. She launched the nonprofit Live Free 999 in his honor in the spring of 2020.

Live Free 999 aims to provide support for people struggling with mental health issues. The organization's website offers a 24/7 crisis hotline and highlights partnerships with young artists.

"After he passed, I just was receiving such an outpouring of just how he changed their lives and I felt like it was a void. So I decided that I needed to keep it going. I needed to keep the message of healing going. I needed to help other people and I find that by helping people, it helps me too. It's a part of my healing as well," Wallace said.

Juice WRLD's second posthumous album, "Fighting Demons," is set to come out Dec. 10.

Wallace said releasing Juice WRLD's music is crucial to honoring his commitment to the fans.

"Jarad recorded music everyday," she said. "That's one thing that he loved to do and he loved that his fans could hear his music. I have to honor him by keeping his music going. Music will be coming out soon. I think it's a great work. The production company, they're doing a really good job putting things together that I think the fans are going to really enjoy."

Wallace said that she is proud of her son and wants people to realize it is okay to seek help.

"Juice WRLD was an icon that touched the world but Jarad was my son," Wallace said. "He's a person that struggled with addiction that shared it to help other people. I love the fact that people love him as Juice WRLD but I'd like for them to look at him as a person who struggled, just like anybody else who faces addiction or depression. His desire was for those who needed help to know they're not alone. My job, I think, is to carry that torch forward, to continue his message of healing and allow people to get the help that they need."