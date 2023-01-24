Mother of Chicago mass shooting victim speaks out, believes attack was hate crime: 'they all played dead'

The mother of one of the victims who survived a mass shooting this week is speaking out.

The mother didn't want her identity revealed, but she says she believes this targeted attack was a robbery and a hate crime because her child and her friends are transgender.

Five people were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment in South Shore near 78th and Exchange.

Two people were killed and three others were wounded.

Three of the victims are transgender.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The mother learned two gunmen kicked down the apartment door and demanded everyone get on the ground and give them money.

The mother told FOX 32 that her child was shot seven times — Four times in the upper body, twice in the face and once near the eardrum.

The gunmen fled and left the victims behind.

"They all played dead for their own benefit because they were shooting all crazy," the victim's mother said.

The mother says her child remains in the ICU.

Chicago police are still looking for the suspects.

There is a $15,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest.