Mother, son and daughter found dead in murder-suicide at townhouse, police say

A welfare check at a Vinings townhome led police to the discovery of three people dead inside. Investigators believe this is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Cobb County police, 58-year-old Dr. Marsha Edwards, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and 20-year-old Erin Edwards were found dead inside a home inside the Parc East Townhome Community located in the 3200 block of Nobility Way just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Two of the victims, Erin and Christopher, were shot and the suspect, Marsha, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Investigators believe the mother of the grown son and daughter, shot them before shooting herself.

Christopher Edwards Jr. worked as a digital content manager in film and entertainment in the city of Atlanta's executive office since May 2018.

Erin was a student at Boston University and had interned in mayor’s office summer of 2018.

Family spokesperson Jeff Dickerson released a statement on behalf of Dr. Christopher Edwards, the father of the two children reading in part: "Dr. Edwards, his extended family, and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and the privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

