Mother, two young children missing from Chicago; last seen Jan. 3

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her two children who are missing from Chicago.

Police say 32-year-old Casey Farley, 5-year-old Soraya Muhammad and 2-year-old Zaima Muhammad were all last heard from by family members on Jan. 3, 2020.

Casey is described as an African American woman who is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Soraya is described as an African American girl who is 3-feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Zaima is described as an African American toddler who is 2-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Chicago police at 312-747-8274.