Mother's Day weekend brings snow, freezing temperatures

Mother's Day weekend got off to an unseasonably snowy start in areas of the Northeast thanks to the polar vortex.

While Manhattan, Boston and many other coastal areas received only a few flakes, some higher elevation areas in northern New York and New England reported 9 inches or more.

The spring snow and accompanying low temperatures came courtesy of the polar vortex, a batch of cold air being pulled down from the north.

Massachusetts hadn't seen measurable snow in May since 2002, while in Manhattan's Central Park, the flakes tied a record set in 1977 for the latest snow.

