Mother's Day weekend brings snow, freezing temperatures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Mother's Day weekend got off to an unseasonably snowy start in areas of the Northeast thanks to the polar vortex.

While Manhattan, Boston and many other coastal areas received only a few flakes, some higher elevation areas in northern New York and New England reported 9 inches or more.

The spring snow and accompanying low temperatures came courtesy of the polar vortex, a batch of cold air being pulled down from the north.

Massachusetts hadn't seen measurable snow in May since 2002, while in Manhattan's Central Park, the flakes tied a record set in 1977 for the latest snow.
 