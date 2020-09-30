Chicago police are warning residents of a string of motor scooter thefts reported in Bucktown on the North Side.

In each incident, the victims’ motor scooters were stolen from the street, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one case, two men were seen on video putting a scooter in a white truck.

The thefts happened:

Between 10 p.m. Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 1600 block of West Cortland Avenue;

Between 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 3 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue;

Between 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 6 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1900 block of West Cortland Avenue;

Between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 2 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1800 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and

About 1:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of West Julian Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.