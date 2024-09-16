Motorcycle crash leaves suburban man in critical condition

The Brief A 60-year-old Marengo man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning after his Harley Davidson veered off the road, went into a ditch, and pinned him beneath it.



According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:29 a.m. on Marengo Road, east of Seeman Road.

The sheriff's office and Huntley Fire Department found a 1993 Harley Davidson Cruiser in a ditch, with the driver pinned beneath it. The man was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma center in Libertyville.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Marengo Road when it veered off the roadway to the left and went into the ditch, according to the sheriff's office. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.