Illinois man dies after crashing motorcycle into fence

The Brief A 39-year-old man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle crashed into a fence in Naperville. Police said he was riding north on Naper Boulevard when he veered off the road near Plank Road and struck the fence. The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.



A 39-year-old man died Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle into a fence in Naperville.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to Naper Boulevard and Plank Road, where they found a heavily damaged 2016 Harley-Davidson and the unresponsive rider.

Upon arrival, they found a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side with heavy damage. The 39-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was unresponsive.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

Police said preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Naper Boulevard when he left the roadway and crashed into a fence.

Naper Boulevard was closed in both directions from Plank Road to Meadow Lake Drive until 2:15 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6117.