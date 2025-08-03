Chicago crash: Motorcyclist, 54, killed in hit-and-run on South Side, police say

The Brief A hit-and-run crash in Englewood left a 54-year-old motorcyclist dead overnight. Police found the suspect's vehicle, a black coupe, unoccupied a short distance from the crash site. No one is in custody in connection with the crash.



A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side around midnight on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of S. Halsted Street in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 12:08 a.m. to a call of a car crash.

The 54-year-old man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Halsted when he collided with a black coupe traveling northbound.

Investigators found that the coupe made a U-turn at the intersection near the 7400 block of S. Halsted.

The victim had trauma to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The black Coupe was later found unoccupied by responding officers a short distance from the crash site.

No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Police did not identify the victim.