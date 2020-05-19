Motorcycles and motor scooters stolen in Albany Park: police

Chicago police are warning residents of four vehicle thefts reported in recent months in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone stole a motorcycle or motor scooter that was parked on the street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Between 11 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m. April 29 in the 3200 block of West Eastwood Avenue,

About 4 p.m. May 6 and about 3:30 p.m. May 13 in the 4400 block of North Albany Avenue; and

Between 10 p.m. May 16 and 9:30 a.m. May 17 in the 3300 block of West Pensacola Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8263.