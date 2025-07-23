Motorcyclist, 19, killed in early morning crash in St. Charles, sheriff says

The Brief A 19-year-old motorcyclist, Angelo Bradley, died after colliding with an SUV early Tuesday at Randall Road and Red Gate Road in St. Charles. The SUV driver, Maria Fitz, 49, of Chicago, initially believed she had hit an animal before learning from a witness that her vehicle struck a motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation; no charges have been filed at this time.



Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist early Tuesday after he collided with an SUV in St. Charles.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of Randall Road and Red Gate Road, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2007 Range Rover was heading south on Randall Road when the driver turned east onto Red Gate Road. The driver told authorities she felt an impact to the rear of her vehicle and believed she struck an animal.

After exiting the SUV, she found damage to the rear passenger-side panel. A witness at the scene told her the vehicle had struck a motorcycle.

Emergency crews found the motorcyclist in critical condition and provided medical aid. He was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was later died, officials said.

Driver and victim ID'd:

The motorcyclist was identified as Angelo Bradley, 19, of St. Charles.

The driver of the Range Rover was identified as Maria Fitz, 49, of Chicago. Two juvenile passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities have not said whether Fitz will face any charges.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.