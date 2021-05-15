Motorcyclist, 32, fatally hit by vehicle in West Town

A 32-year-old man was fatally hit by a car Friday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The man was traveling east on his motorcycle about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he was struck by a Jeep, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Jeep, 34, was making a left turn on Morgan Street when he hit the man, according to police.

The 32-year-old was thrown off his motorcycle and sustained head trauma, police said. He was taken to Stroger hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn't identified him.

Citations for the driver of the Jeep were pending, according to police.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.