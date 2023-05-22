Motorcyclist, 56, killed in Round Lake Beach crash

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Authorities responded to a call for a crash with injuries about 7:57 a.m. at Route 83 and Engle Drive, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

A 2001 Jeep driven by a 30-year-old man was driving south on Route 83 when he collided with a motorcycle while turning left onto eastbound Engle Drive, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, David Paul, of Skokie, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

A preliminary autopsy report found Paul died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the medical examiner said.

The crash is still under investigation by Round Lake Beach police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.