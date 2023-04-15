Motorcyclist critically hurt after being found on roadway in Austin

A man was found in critical condition on the street next to a motorcycle Saturday morning in Austin.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue suffering from injuries around 1:40 a.m.

It is not clear if the victim was hot by a vehicle or fell of the bike.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.