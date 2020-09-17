Motorcyclist critically hurt in Kennedy Expy. crash at Addison

A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday morning in a crash that shut down the outbound Kennedy Expressway for nearly three hours.

The crash happened near the Addison Street exit ramp about 5:50 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

A motorcyclist in his 30s was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

All outbound lanes were closed at Addison until about 8:30 a.m., state police said.

