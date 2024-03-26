Motorcyclist dies in crash in Chicago's Portage Park: police

A motorcyclist was killed in a car crash in Portage Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police say a 19-year-old man was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road near North Central Avenue around 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist drove through a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a vehicle on the passenger side, according to police.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering major trauma to the head and body. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was transported to Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Police say the crash remains under investigation,