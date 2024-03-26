Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Chicago's Portage Park: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 26, 2024 7:12am CDT
Portage Park
CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was killed in a car crash in Portage Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police say a 19-year-old man was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road near North Central Avenue around 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist drove through a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a vehicle on the passenger side, according to police. 

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering major trauma to the head and body. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was transported to Masonic Medical Center in good condition. 

Police say the crash remains under investigation, 