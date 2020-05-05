Motorcyclist dies in Schiller Park crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle Sunday evening in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Andrew Westfallen, of Wonder Lake, collided with a vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He died at the scene, according to an emailed statement from Schiller Park Police Deputy Chief Joseph DeSimone.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was going west on Lawrence Avenue when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata turning north on Wesley Terrace from eastbound Lawrence Avenue, DeSimone said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 41-year-old woman from Schiller Park, was uninjured, DeSimone said.

An autopsy revealed that Westfallen died of injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by the Schiller Park police and the Major Case Assistance Team, DeSimone said.