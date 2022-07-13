Motorcyclist ejected from bike in hit-and-run crash on I-90

A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare.

The motorcyclist was merging into traffic from the ramp at Cumberland Avenue around 10:44 p.m. when they were sideswiped by another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

They were ejected from the motorcycle and were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, police said.

Police have not given a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400 or at ISP.CrimeTips.@Illinois.gov.