Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crash with semi-tractor in Lake Forest

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-tractor in Lake Forest Sunday.

At about 4:10 p.m., the Lake Forest police and fire departments responded to a traffic crash involving a semi-tractor and a motorcycle on northbound Route 41 at Westleigh Road in Lake Forest.

Upon arrival, first responders located the driver of a motorcycle, who was pronounced deceased.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the 2017 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Route 41 at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass between a 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor with a loaded trailer in the curbside lane and another vehicle in the inside lane.

While attempting to pass in between the two vehicles, the motorcycle struck the rear driver’s side of the trailer, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was ejected and killed immediately.

The driver of the semi-tractor did not sustain any injuries, authorities said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.