Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV on Chicago's Southwest Side

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday night.

At about 8:22 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 2400 block of West 87th Street.

According to preliminary information, a gray SUV was traveling northbound on Western and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 87th Street and crashed with a motorcyclist, who was traveling southbound.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was not injured and refused EMS.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained trauma to the body and was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Citations are pending.